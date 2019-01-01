Dwayne Johnson gifts his mom a house for Christmas

Action star Dwayne Johnson surprised his mother with a new home for Christmas. The WWE wrestler-turned-actor revealed on social media that he gifted his mother Ata, 70, with a ”golden ticket”, which entitles her to any house she wants, wherever she wants. ”Surprise! Bought my mom a new home for Christmas,” Johnson wrote on Instagram alongside a video of his mother’s reaction to the gift. In the video, Ata, 70, opens a card with the ticket and starts to read it before crying tears of joy and hugging her son. “Guess what?” she says to her granddaughter Jasmine, three. “I get a brand-new house!” “All our lives growing up we lived in little apartments all across the country. Lived like gypsies on the road from one state to another. The first home my parents ever lived in was the one I bought for them in 1999. “They divorced about five years later and was with life, stuff happens and things got a little complicated. Since then I always made sure my mom and dad have everything they’ll ever need – houses, cars etc,” he wrote. (PTI)