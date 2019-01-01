Cong women’s wing protests against slow rescue ops

SHILLONG: The opposition Congress on Monday demonstrated in the city slamming the Conrad Sangma-led government for the slow operations to rescue the 15 coal miners trapped in an illegal mine in East Jaintia Hills.

Joplin Scott Shylla, president of the State Mahila Congress, said while Chief Minister Conrad Sangma can visit New Delhi frequently for funds he could not go to the Capital city even once to seek the Centre’s help for fast tracking the rescue operations.

Members of the State Mahila Congress shouted slogans and raised placards to protest against the slow pace of rescue operations. They urged the government to speed up work. “The government is not serious about the lives of the miners and it is taking the incident very lightly. It seems like the state government does not care if the miners live or die and if they had cared about the miners, they would have expedited the rescue operations which they have not done so far,” she said.