BJP member for universal basic income plan

New Delhi: Pitching for a universal basic income plan, a BJP MP Nishikant Dubey today told the Lok Sabha that a monthly sum of Rs 3,000 should be credited in each account of around 10 crore poor families if it would help remove poverty in the country.

Participating in the debate on The Appropriation Bill 2018, Nishikant Dubey (BJP) said that “if Rs 3000 (per month) is credited in the accounts of each of the poor families, then it would help eradicate poverty”.

JPC, he said, was also constituted in the Bofors and 2G cases but they utlimately got a clean chit.

In both the cases, he said, misdoings were discovered later.

The Member also blamed the Congress for creating ruckus in the lower house since December 11–the first day of Parliament’s Winter Session–on the Rafale deal and said that the oppositon party has not prepared itself for discussion on the deal.

Labelling MGNREGA as the “mother” of corruption, Dubey said that it was due to MGNREGA that the fiscal management of the Central government was affected.

After the implementaion of Aadhar and Biometric around Rs 60,000- Rs 70,000 crore has been saved, he said.

After the coming into power of NDA, policy paralysis has be wiped out he said, adding that maximum work has happened in the Ministry of Road Tranport and Highways.

Bhartruhari Mahtab (BJD) sought to know from the government the steps being taken to improve the governnance in the banks.

Asserting that he was not in the favour of loan waiver, Mahtab said there was a need to provide support to the farmers and cultivators.

He also sought financial autonomy for Odisha and said that it would help the state to revive and make it prosperous.

Sugata Roy (TMC) said the government has not come out with the figures on the number of people who have lost jobs due to demonetisation.

He asked the finance minister to state the number of small businesses that had closed due to hurried implementation of the GST. (PTI)