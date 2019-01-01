Bhutanese truckers assaulted in Ampati

SHILLONG: A group of Bhutanese truckers who were legally transporting boulders to Bangladesh via Meghalaya were assaulted in Ampati recently.

According to a delayed report received here, seven Bhutanese nationals — Tashi Phuntsho, Kinley Wangchuk, Karma Norbu, Uma Tamang, Thimley Dorji, Suresh Guraj and Nidup — have filed a police complaint in this regard.

The police said that as per the FIR, on December 28 the truckers were on their way to Dalu Land Customs Station in West Garo Hills in theirvehicles BP-2B-0709, BP-2B-0711, BP-2B-0713, BP-2B-0712, BP-2B-0710, BP-2B-0087 and BP-4A-0614, exporting boulders from Gelophu, Bhutan to Bangladesh via Meghalaya, as per agreement on trade, commerce and transit between the Government of India and Royal Government of Bhutan.

However, on reaching Tura, they lost their way and went towards Ampati and around 3.30 pm, when they reached there, they were detained by some unidentified persons, who took them along with their vehicles to an undisclosed destination, where they assaulted Tashi Phuntsho, Kinley Wangchuk and one Indian national Bijoy Marak and also damaged one Maruti Swift car (AS-19J-5335).