2018: From ‘nothing wrong’ to ‘disappointing’ for Meghalaya

SHILLONG: The year 2018 has finally come to an end and the hill state of Meghalaya in the last 365 days experienced many ups and downs. While the state made a name and fame for itself in different segments, it also witnessed many challenges, be it the violence in Harijan Colony here or the more recent mine mishap in East Jaintia Hills where 15 miners have remained trapped since December 13.

The state also witnessed many interesting political events which caught the attention of one and all but now as the year bids goodbye, the residents of Meghalaya are hoping for a bright future for the state and its people in the New Year.

The Shillong Times on the last day of the year spoke to people from varied backgrounds and queried as to where Meghalaya went wrong in 2018 and what it can do in 2019 to make it a prosperous state.

Deputy Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Prestone Tynsong, said that he did not see anything wrong in Meghalaya in 2018 and everything was found to be fine.

He, however, said that the state did have to face law and order problem over the issue of Harijan Colony but by the grace of God everything went back to normal when the government decided to constitute the High Level Committee.

“In 2019, we are hopeful that we will meet the aspirations of the people and we assure that we will take care of everyone staying in the state be it tribals or non-tribals. We will live together like brothers and sisters and we will progress together,” Tynsong said.

Former Home Minister, RG Lyngdoh, said that politically, 2018 has been a disappointing year; it started off with so much hope with a new government in place, but, unfortunately, it has been a year of little or no governance.

“Do what you will but do not rock my boat, seems to have become the policy of the MDA,” he said.

He also said that the District Council under the present CEM here has been polarising the people

According to Lyngdoh, the year 2018 economically, has not been much better, with reduced spending power due to many reasons, one being price hikes.

“Socially, traffic jams and hawker jams seem to dominate. Let us hope 2019 brings out the rainbow from behind the dark clouds,” he said.

Former IAS officer, Toki Blah, too believed that there is a political stalemate in the state and its economy seems to be sliding or stagnant especially in the rural areas.

Taking note of the recent coal mine disaster in East Jaintia Hills, he feared that such disasters would occur more in the future.

“In 2019, we hope things would be better and there would be more stress on people-focused governance and our leaders should give us hope instead of driving us with fear,” he said while adding that the state has huge potential in performing arts and sports and the areas should be exploited.

A prominent environmentalist and Meghalaya Cricket Association (MCA) secretary Naba Bhattacharjee said that people’s aspirations from the current year to the next is always for the better in all fields and aspects of life.

“Collective drawbacks are linked to governance. In our state we have not achieved the goal in almost all sectors ….even compared to other NE states born after Meghalaya,” he added.

According to Bhattacharjee, it is imperative that all-round holistic growth is fast-tracked next year with commitment and sincerity of purpose.

“We are below par in attaining our potential. But as for cricket in Meghalaya and NE, it was a great year. Hope to attain greater heights next year,” he added.