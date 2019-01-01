18 coal-laden trucks seized

SHILLONG: The illegal transportation of coal continues unabated in Meghalaya and recently the police seized a large number of coal-laden trucks in Ri Bhoi.

On December 30, Police detected three trucks AS-01FC-0932, ML-10B-6686 and AS-11CC-8056 from Umroi, Shillong bypass in Ri Bhoi while transporting coal without valid documents in violation of NGT/Supreme Court order.

While earlier on December 28, police detected fifteen coal-laden trucks at Shillong bypass.