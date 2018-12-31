Whose line is it anyway? Conrad-Shylla tiff over ILP

SHILLONG: This year witnessed a tiff between the chief minister and the KHADC chief executive member on the contentious agenda of inner line permit (ILP) in scheduled areas.

KHADC chief HS Shylla was insisting on implementation of ILP in areas under the council’s jurisdiction and said the Meghalaya Residents’ Safety and Security (MRSS) Act “facilitates influx of illegal migrants”.

During an interaction with the press, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma had said ILP “does not fall within the purview of the KHADC”.

The argument continued with Shylla, while admitting that Sangma was right as ILP was not in the Sixth Schedule, said the district council had additional power from the regulation included in the United Khasi-Jaintia Hills District (Application of Laws) Regulation, 1952.

The Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873, is one of the regulations included in the United Khasi-Jaintia Hills District (Application of Laws) Regulation, 1952, which is in force in the KHADC and the regulation is now adapted in the form of KHAD (The Inner Line) Regulation, 2018.

Shylla asserted that the chief minister was not briefed by bureaucrats on the application of ILP in scheduled areas. During a briefing, the chief minister said the CEM can give his explanation on his opposition to the MRSS act.

Shylla agreed to send an explanation to clarify his stand.

Shylla introduced a bill on inner line permit on the first day of the council’s special session held in October.

A resolution was also adopted unanimously to notify the provisions of the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873, as adapted and modified to the needs of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District.

The NPP-led MDA government is concentrating on developing entry and exit points instead of ILP like the previous Congress-led government.

Bill bars non-tribals from KHADC polls

The KHADC approved the KHAD (Constitution and the Procedure and Conduct of Business) Rules, 2018, during the winter session in November which sought to restrict non-tribals from participating in council elections.

In the previous autonomous district council rules — the Assam and Meghalaya Autonomous Districts (Constitution of District Councils) Rules, 1951 — the franchise electoral rolls were under Rule 128, whereas in the new norms, the franchise electoral rolls are under Rule 120.

In the qualification of electors, Rule 120 (1) (a) states, “A citizen of India belonging to the Scheduled Tribe and ordinary resident in a constituency for not less than 180 days during the qualifying period.”

Rule 128 (1) (a) states, “A citizen of India and ordinary resident in a constituency for not less than 180 days during the qualifying period.” The issue surrounding Rule 128 (now Rule 120) was raised time and again at the KHADC as it does not give complete political right to tribals to exercise their right to vote.