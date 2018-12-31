Umsning bypass to be completed by January 15

SHILLONG: After many delays, the Umsning Bypass which is an integral part of the Umiam-Jorabat expressway will be completed before January 15.

The bypass which is more or less completed, is yet to be fully opened for traffic. Only one way has been opened as in a large area workers are seen working.

The work for the project was delayed reportedly due to financial issues in the IL&FS which is implementing the project.

However, sources said that the funds had come recently and the work began once again.

An official with the project said that only finishing works in the project was left and the work woild be fully completed by January 15.

The official also said that they had done some minor works in the junctions at the both ends to connect the Umsning town.

Once the bye-pass is completed, Umiam-Jorabat four-lane road project would finally see its completion. The 5.6 kilometer road is already delayed.