Some of the UDP candidates for district council polls with the UDP general secretary Jemino Mawthoh on Monday. ST Photo.
MEGHALAYA

UDP releases 3rd list of candidates for council polls

By By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: The United Democratic Party (UDP) state election committee on Monday released the third list consisting of nine candidates for Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) and Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC).

These include from West Jaintia Hills district –  for Jowai (North)  sitting MDC, Marki Mulieh,  Dawan Lyngdoh from Mynsngat-Khanduli, War (West) is Herman Khonglah, Barato-Mukroh is Shanbor Sumer, Nongbah.

From Shillong city, the name of Paul Lyngdoh is approved from Jaiaw constituency, Saralinda Kharlukhi from Mawkhar Pynthorumkhrah. In West Jaintia Hills, for Nongstoin constituency the UDP has chosen Toning Tyrsa, from Ri-Bhoi district, Kisborly Kharbani from Mawhati.

 

