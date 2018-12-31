Man nabbed in WGH for killing, eating monkey

GUWAHATI: A man in West Garo Hills district has been arrested for allegedly killing and consuming the meat of a rhesus macaque monkey, a protected species under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

The accused, Sengkud Sangma was arrested on Sunday following an FIR lodged by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, a statement from the animal rights group said. He had killed, burnt and cooked the monkey for consumption.

The case was registered under Sections 9 and 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. The charge is a non-bailable offence and is punishable by up to seven years in prison and a fine of at least Rs 10,000.

“After committing the alleged offence, he reportedly posted photographs of it on Facebook, which is where PETA India learned about it,” the statement said.

PETA India had communicated the incident with the district authorities of West Garo Hills leading to Sangma’s arrest. The West Garo Hills deputy commissioner had ordered the superintendent of police and the divisional forest officer of the district to form a joint team to investigate the matter and arrest Sangma.

The man will appear in court soon.

“We commend the superintendent of police, the deputy commissioner, and the divisional forest officer of West Garo Hills district for sending out a strong message that such cruelty will not be tolerated,” said PETA India lead emergency response coordinator, said Meet Ashar.

PETA India has long campaigned to strengthen India’s Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, which contains archaic penalties, such as a maximum fine of only Rs 50 for convicted first-time offenders.