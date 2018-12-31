Legendary filmmaker Mrinal Sen passes away

KOLKATA: Dadasaheb Phalke award-winning film director Mrinal Sen, the last of the triumvirate of directing icons, including Satyajit Ray and Ritwik Ghatak, passed away on Sunday. He was 95.

Sen took his last breath at his residence at 10.30 am after a prolonged battle with age-related ailments, family sources said.

At around 2:45pm Sen’s mortal remains were taken from his residence at Padmapukur in Bhawanipore area to Peace World mortuary. According to a family member, the last rites of the filmmaker will be performed on January 2, after his son Kunal Sen, who lives in the US, arrives here on Monday. The family wants to keep the cremation a low key affair, the source added.

Sen, who has won multiple national awards, was known for his artistic depiction of social reality. (PTI)

