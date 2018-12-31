Jopthiaw Lyngdoh passes away at 62

SHILLONG: Jopthiaw Lyngdoh, former MCS officer who contested the last Assembly elections, passed away at Bethany Hospital in the city on Sunday evening. He was 62.

Lyngdoh joined service in 1982. He was the extra assistant commissioner of Jowai. Later, he became the deputy commissioner of Ri Bhoi and East Khasi Hills. Lyngdoh was also the director of Tourism, commissioner of Excise and Taxation, commissioner and secretary of Arts, Home (Police), Home (Political), Power and District Council Affairs departments.

Lyngdoh retired in June 2016. He contested from Nartiang on Congress ticket in the 2018 Assembly election.

His mortal remains will be taken to Ummulong in West Jaintia Hills, where the funeral will be held on January 1 at 12 noon.