Hasina wins record fourth term

DHAKA: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina cruised to victory for a third consecutive term in Bangladesh’s general election on Sunday, following a tense vote that saw at least 17 people killed in poll-related violence and demands of a fresh election by the opposition, according to media reports.

According to media reports, the ruling Awami League-led coalition won over 260 seats in the 300-member House.

Private DBC TV aired results of 299 seats out of 300.

The ruling Awami League-led grand alliance bagged 266 seats and its ally Jatiya Party secured 21, while the opposition National Unity Front (UNF) with BNP being its key partner got only seven seats, according to the channel.

Independent candidates won in two seats, according to the local media.

The election was postponed in one seat due to the natural death of a candidate.

The Election Commission confirmed the complete result of the constituency in southwestern Gopalganj from where Hasina won bagging 2,29,539 votes, while her BNP opponent got only 123 votes.

Bangladesh’s opposition NUF alliance, with BNP as its key partner, rejected the outcome of the general election and demanded fresh polls under a neutral caretaker government. (PTI)