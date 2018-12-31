Govt to consult stakeholders

SHILLONG: The state government will hold talks with stakeholders to get their views on the municipal election.

Urban Affairs Minister (including Municipal Administration) Hamlet Dohling told The Shillong Times that the department will consult headmen and social organisations in this regard.

“We have to consult all stakeholders. The voice of the majority will be the voice of the government. We will see what the outcome of the meeting is,” he added.

When asked when the meeting will be held, the minister said soon.

Meanwhile, Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) president Lambok Marngar reiterated its opposition saying the government should respect the traditional institutions “instead of copying traditions from outside”.

“Our stand will remain the same, we will oppose municipal election. We have our traditional institutions and we will never ever accept municipal election. Instead of holding municipal election, we want the traditional institutions to be recognised,” he added.

Marngar questioned the fate of the traditional institutions if civic polls are held.

“The traditional heads should be empowered so that their powers are comparable to that of a ward commissioner,” he said.

The Supreme Court had asked the Meghalaya Government to hold municipal elections at the earliest. This prompted the state government in October to ask the Urban Affairs Department to reach out to stakeholders and hold discussions.

As per the Municipal Act, there are 27 wards and the government had tried 2-3 times to conduct elections and the government last year had filed an affidavit saying it may conduct elections in five wards.

The government in 1998 conducted elections and out of 27 wards, five (ward numbers 2,21,23,24 and 26) were duly elected.

Again, the government in 2000 intended to conduct municipal elections but it could not be held as only nomination paper was filed which was withdrawn later.