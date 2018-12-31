Cong protests slow rescue operation in Meghalaya coal mines

SHILLONG: Irked at the slow rescue operations to rescue 15 coal miners trapped in an illegal coal mine in East Jaintia Hills, the Meghalaya Congress on Monday staged a protest in the city lambasting the Conrad Sangma-led government for the “slow process” in rescuing the trapped miners.

The Congress Mahila protested the slow rescue operations with sloganeering and placards and urged the Government to speed up the entire rescue operations

State Mahila Congress President Joplin Scott Shylla alleged that the Government was not serious about the lives of the people who were trapped in the coal mines and the Government took the incident very lightly.

“ It seems this Government does not care if the miners live or die and if they had cared about the miners, they would have organised the rescue operations in a fast manner which they have not done so far,” she said.

She also questioned the Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma for frequently visiting New Delhi for funds while he had not gone to New Delhi even once to seek the help of the Union Government in the rescue operations.