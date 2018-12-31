A year in controversy for KHADC

SHILLONG: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) saw a controversial 2018 with its chief executive member HS Shylla stoking debates by approving the Khasi lineage bill.

It was during the council’s summer session that the KHADC approved the Khasi Hills Autonomous District (Khasi Social Custom of Lineage) (First amendment) Bill, 2018, that said a Khasi woman would lose her ST status and all privileges which came with it if she married a non-Khasi.

Shylla pointed to the repercussions of mixed marriages and inadequate laws to protect the indigenous people who were threatened by immigration and said, “Here we see what we call the silent invasion.”

However, he maintained that he was not against love relationships or marriages as “it is a personal choice”.

The bill was criticised by certain sections of women and some like members of STIEH (Saindur, Tip Kur Tip Kha, Ieng, Ehrngiew, Khun Hynniewtrep) extended their support to the bill.

A letter was submitted to the then governor Ganga Prasad by chairperson of Meghalaya Women’s Commission Theilin Phanbuh and endorsed by eminent persons like Patricia Mukhim, Agnes Kharshiing and Angela Rangad. The women alleged that the bill sought to ostracise Khasi women marrying a non-Khasi.

Members of STIEH met the current governor Tathagata Roy and requested him to give his assent to the bill.

In another development, Shylla introduced the amended Khasi Hills Autonomous District (Khasi Social Custom of Lineage) (First Amendment), Bill, 2018, with a special case of patriliny.

In the existing Section 2 of the principal act, several new clauses were added such as Ring Bia or Shaw Bhoi, Duh Iing, infant, Khasi Custom of Lineage, Khasi Custom of marriage, non-Khasi, Rangbah Kur, tribunal, Tip Kur Tip Kha.

In the amended bill, the customary practice of Ring Bia or Shaw Bhoi is defined as a customary practice prevailing among some indigenous Khasi clans in Ri Bhoi.

The KHADC chief, who is in favour of inner line permit, also passed the Khasi Hills Autonomous District (Inner Line as adopted from the Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873) Regulation Bill, 2018.

In fact, the election of Shylla also followed a dramatic chain of events.

NPP MDC Shylla and another MDC from Nongshken, Grace Mary Kharpuri, were candidates for the post of chief executive member. Shylla became the new chief executive member of the KHADC as his rival Kharpuri skipped the election.

Later, Kharpuri moved the High Court of Meghalaya alleging that the election was not conducted as per the rules of the council. She also alleged that many council members did not even receive the notice at the appropriate time.