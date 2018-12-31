49 women, including 3 Russians, rescued from rehab centre in Nepal

KATHMANDU: Forty-nine women, including a Russian national and her two children, were rescued in a raid on a rehabilitation centre here while its owner and three employees arrested for allegedly torturing the inmates, the police said on Sunday.

Following a complaint by a section of inmates, police raided the Kripa Ghar Rehab Centre in Bishnumati area of the Budhanilkantha Municipality on Saturday, said Homindra Bogti, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) at Teku-based Metropolitan Police Range.

It is alleged that the owner of the rehabiliation centre ‘Kripa Ghar Rehab Centre’ and her three employees had been meting out inhuman treatment to women, aged between 12 and 60 years, who needed proper medical care and psycho-social service.

The police raided the premises along with other officials from the District Administration Office and a non-governmental organization ‘Maiti Nepal’, and rescued the victims.

Bogti said the 30-year-old owner, Shruti Gurung and three employees have been arrested and sent to five-day judicial custody by a Kathmandu court after they were caught by police.

A Russian national and her two children were among the rescued women, the official said, adding that she had taken shelter there after her tourist visa expired and didnt have any option but stay there until any help.

A total of 25 women have been reunited with their families, while 24 others are in the custody of Maiti Nepal, the DSP said. (PTI)