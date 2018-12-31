Szarita Laitphlang in AICC media panel

SHILLONG: State Congress member, Szarita Laitphlang has been appointed by the Congress president, Rahul Gandhi as national media panelists of All India Congress Committee (AICC).

In a statement issued here by AICC in charge of Communications, Randeep Singh Surjewala, besides Laitphlang, others who were appointed as National media panelists of AICC are Shama Mohammad, Aishwarya Mahadev, Adil Boparai, Aman Pawar, Sanjay Chhokar, Anil Dhantori.

Mohammad Khan has been appointed as National media coordinator of AICC, Sanjiv Singh as chief national media coordinator of AICC.

Gandhi has also approved the re-designation of Manoj Tyagi as National Media Coordinator of AICC.