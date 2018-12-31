15 Armymen injured in accident

TEZPUR: At least 15 Army personnel returning from a picnic were injured when their car skidded off the road in Sonitpur district on Sunday, an official said here.

A group of Armymen from the Rangapara-Thakurbari-based 166 Assam Regiment were coming back from Bhalukpong-Baramile area after the picnic.

The vehicle skidded off the road near Chardwar area in the district, the official said adding that the injured were taken to Tezpur base hospital. (PTI)