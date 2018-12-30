Night listens to me

with silence

and obedience,

I’m to soften it

I’m to heal its pain

diverting its fear for light.

Stars tease it,

it hides its lined face

street dogs bark at foxes

I keep my eyes open then…

Wintry winds try to awaken it

but I let it sleep,

it obeys and falls asleep

dreaming casually

of dancing trees in fresh light.

Thus, my noble venture works,

it begins to love light,

I fall asleep

under the sunny sky

to dream of a new life

wherein day and night heal me.

Bipul Kalita