Night listens to me
with silence
and obedience,
I’m to soften it
I’m to heal its pain
diverting its fear for light.
Stars tease it,
it hides its lined face
street dogs bark at foxes
I keep my eyes open then…
Wintry winds try to awaken it
but I let it sleep,
it obeys and falls asleep
dreaming casually
of dancing trees in fresh light.
Thus, my noble venture works,
it begins to love light,
I fall asleep
under the sunny sky
to dream of a new life
wherein day and night heal me.
Bipul Kalita
