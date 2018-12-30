UDP gets a boost in Umroi circle

SHILLONG: The United Democratic Party (UDP), Umroi circle was strengthened after leaders and supporters of various political parties joined ranks of the UDP at a meeting held on Friday.

In a statement issued here, the general secretary of UDP Jemino Mawthoh said leaders and supporters from NPP, PDF, KHNAM and Congress were inducted into the UDP fold to strengthen the party for the forthcoming MDC and MP elections.

The meeting was attended by Bindo M Lanong, senior working president of the UDP, Jemino Mawthoh, general secretary UDP, Donbok Khymdeit, president UDP Ri-Bhoi district, Reynold Kharkhamni, general secretary UDP Ri-Bhoi district and other UDP leaders of UDP Umroi Constituency.

In this meeting, leaders from different political parties and their supporters formally join the UDP which included the working president NPP Ri-Bhoi District,F.D.Ramsiej, working president PDF Umroi Circle, Sunlight Shadap, Cristabell Wanniang from KHNAM, Pynhun Mawroh from Congress, H.Mawlong president NPP Bhoirymbong and Asher Makri president NPP Umroi area.

UDP leaders who had left the party such as Siral Marbaniang, B.Shadap also returned to the party fold. All the above members were officially inducted into the UDP Umroi Circle in presence of UDP State and District Leaders.