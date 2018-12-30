Tetelia-Byrnihat railway line to be ready soon: Railway Minister

GUWAHATI: The Union Railway Minister, Piyush Goyal on Saturday said that Tetelia – Byrnihat new railway line would be ready soon while making a review of railway projects in Northeast here.

He said that Railway Ministry would soon approach Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) for clearance of doubling of railway line from New Bongaigaon to Guwahati via Rangiya, according to the CPRO of the NF Railway P J Sharma.

He was addressing a review meeting of senior railway officers at N. F. Railway headquarters at Maligaon here on Saturdayevening. The minister also said that following the major success of completing Bogibeel Bridge, all efforts should now be pointed towards doubling of railway lines in the region for capacity enhancement.

He asked the officials to prepare a ‘Plan of Action’ within one week. The Minister also spoke to Forest Minister of Assam, Parimal Suklabaidya for ensuring quick permission for soil procurement, which is presently hampering projects’ progress in Assam. Railway Minister also directed for Vistadome coaches in Lumding – Badarpur hill section and other tourist routes.

The Railway Minister was apprised that Tetelia – Byrnihat new railway line, doubling of Lumding – Hojai section, Agartala – Sabroom new railway line and international line from Jogbani to Viratnagar would be ready very soon.

He promised to name one premium passenger train after the Goddess Kamakhya as a mark of obeisance and respect of the entire Indian Railway family.

Goyal said the use of sound of honey bees for chasing away elephants from railway track was an example of rural innovation that can bring in real transformation.

N. F. Railway’s Rangiya division had successfully installed a mechanism where sound of bees is amplified whenever elephants are spotted near railway track to chase them away, thereby saving wild elephants from being hit by trains. The minister said such mechanism would be considered for replication elsewhere in the country.