Local bodies in Tura prohibit alcohol

TURA: In order to prevent any untoward incident taking place during the festive season, residents of Silanggre under the Silanggre Development Committee in Tura have strictly prohibited the illegal sale of alcohol and other such substances as well as warned of action against those creating nuisance in the locality under the influence of liquor.

The prohibition comes after a similar ban on anti social activities at Tura College Field was jointly imposed by residents of Te’teng A’ja, Jerusalem and Te’tengkol localities after some boys and girls taking advantage of Christmas celebration created nuisance in the area.

As a measure to prevent the entry of questionable characters into the locality, all households offering rooms on rent have also been directed to submit full particulars of their tenants to the locality Nokma before accommodating them. The entry of strangers after 10 pm into the locality has also been banned except for extreme emergency cases.

The sale of stones and sand from the locality including plots of land without prior intimation to the Nokma has also been banned.

A fine of Rs 10,000, one cow and one bag of rice has been set as price for violating any of the rules fixed.