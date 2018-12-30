Donkupar refutes UDP high-handedness in MDA

SHILLONG: UDP president Donkupar Roy has denied claims that the party is trying to dominate in the alliance.

Amid murmurs of dissidence in the MDA, Roy said there are no problems in the alliance and all the partners regularly sit in the coordination committee to sort out issues if any.

A few politicians who are supporting the government admitted during an informal discussion that some sort of dissidence was there. Some politicians said the UDP was trying to dominate in the alliance.

It was also said things were moving slowly in the government as far as projects and programmes were concerned.

Asserting that there are no issues in the government, Roy said at the time of the formation of the government, the MDA partners had expressed their commitment to the alliance. “We are hopeful that this government will last its full tenure,” he added.

The alliance is being supported by UDP, NPP, HSPDP, PDF, BJP, NCP and some independents. Earlier, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma had said it was a tough challenge to keep the alliance together.