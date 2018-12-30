Centre sanctions Rs 320-cr welfare fund for state

Tura: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Saturday a special package of Rs 320 crore has been sanctioned by the Centre through Central Road Fund (CRF) for the welfare of the people of the region which normally sanctions Rs 70 crore for Meghalaya.

A statement issued by the CMO said Sangma held a meeting on Saturday at Circuit House, Tura to discuss measures with regard to the preparedness and hosting of the Garo Baptist Convention in February, 2019 at Dikki Bandi Stadium.

The chief minister presented a brief overview with regard to the preparedness for the Achik Baptist Dalgipa Krima convention which will be held from February 6 to 10. He mentioned few prominent key issues including roads and connectivity, parking and traffic arrangements, entry and exit points, electricity connections, water supply, security arrangements and beautification of the town, among others.

Advisor to the Chief Minister and MLA North Tura, Thomas A Sangma, DC In-charge, West Garo Hills, A M Sangma, Chairman, Tura Municipal Board, J D Sangma, Chief Executive Officer, Tura Municipal Board, Sabrella B Marak, SP, Dr. M G R Kumar, Heads of line departments, General Secretary, ABDK, Reverend Janang R Sangma and Members of Garo Baptist Convention also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Reverend F D Sangma, Pastor, Hawakhana Baptist Church and president Krima IV shared his insights about the ongoing preparation done by the Church and community members of the town. While discussing, Additional Chief Engineer, West Garo Hills Gromyko K Marak highlighted various road projects being taken up and repair works with widening of the road to minimize traffic congestion especially in town areas. He reiterated that various roads are being planned at the outskirts of the town to ease traffic congestion namely roads from Aggilangre via Mission compound and Don Bosco School, Jail road to Daren Bibra, Eden Bari to Asibra, etc.

The meeting discussed parking arrangements, water supply and other issues. Executive Engineer, PHE, West Garo Hills, S D Sangma informed that water will be supplied to the designated locations by water tanker while B N Sangma, SE, West Garo Hills, Distribution Circle informed that necessary arrangements are being done to supply uninterrupted electricity.