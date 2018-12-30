Cameron Bancroft to return to BBL soon

PERTH: Banned for nine months for his involvement in the infamous sandpaper gate incident in South Africa, Australia opener Cameron Bancroft will finally return to action after being named in the Perth Scorchers squad for their Big Bash League (BBL) clash with Hobart Hurricanes in Launceston on Sunday.

Cameron Bancroft, who was banned in March for his active role in the ball-tampering incident which also involves other Australian cricketers like, former skipper Steve Smith and fellow opener David Warner, officially completes his ban on Saturday.

However, the other two Australian players were handed a one-year ban each.

Following the expiry of his ban, the 26-year-old Bancroft was immediately included in the 13-man squad for the match with undefeated Hobart.

“Everyone is really excited for him to come back. He’s been so positive in his build-up, he’s been training hard to get back into the shape really well. We’re all really excited and really happy for him to be back in the team,” Scorchers teammate Jhye Richardson was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

“We saw before everything happened how good a batter he was and how important he is for any team. I don’t think that’s going to change, I don’t think you can lose it, especially when we all know that he’s been training and (playing Premier Cricket). It will be good to see how he goes after his return.”It’s always nice to have him around, he’s such a nice guy off the field. We’re all really close with him,” he added.

Hobart batsman George Bailey also said he too was “excited” to see Bancroft back in action and hope he gets back into the national side as well very soon.

“I imagine they (the Scorchers) would be pretty excited to have him back in the group. I don’t know how the Scorchers feel but I will certainly be one person who would be very excited to see him back,” Bailey said after his side beat Sydney Thunder on Friday night. (IANS)