Amla, the wonder fruit

Amla, considered as a divine fruit in Hindu philosophy, has been used to provide effective treatment to various lifestyle diseases in the ancient Indian medicinal practice of Ayurveda. Also known as fruit of immortality, amla is considered as nature’s boon to revitalise potency, rejuvenating longevity, increasing immunity and strength of bones and helping in weight loss. The great and amazing fruit is packed with nutrients, polyphenols, vitamins and minerals and is available in markets during winter. Beauty expert Shahnaz Husain will tell you more about the wonder fruit.

Whether you eat it, drink it or apply it, amla can be immensely beneficial to tighten your skin, lighten complexion, treat acne, make your hair shiny and dandruff-free and delay the effects of premature ageing like wrinkles and dark spots. It is said that Vitamin C content in amla is so stable that it is even resistant to heat. Modern scientific research has revealed that amla contains 1,700 mg of Vitamin C per 100g. Amla is widely grown in India. The berries can be eaten raw or made into pickles and ‘murabba’. Amla juice, added to a glass of water, is said to have tonic effects.

The oil extracted from the berries has been used since ancient times to control hair loss and restore health to the hair. Oil of amla is an important ingredient in ayurvedic treatments, as well as hair oils, hair tonics, shampoos and conditioners.

Massage with oils containing amla can be extremely beneficial as it stimulates the follicles. It also clears away dandruff flakes, unclogs the pores of the scalp and restores health to the scalp.

Amla can be used in home remedies.

It is said to check greying. So you can have the juice of one raw amla daily after adding it to a glass of water.

You can also add amla to henna powder. However, henna leaves a reddish brown colour on white hair. It will not colour dark hair. If you would like to try it, you can soak a handful of dry amla in about 2 to 3 cups water overnight. Next morning, strain the water but do not throw the water away. Grind the amla. To the henna powder, add the ground amla, four teaspoons each of lemon juice and coffee, two raw eggs, two teaspoons of oil and enough amla water so that the henna mixes into a thick paste. Keep the paste for two to three hours and then apply it on the hair so that the entire head is covered. Keep it on for at least two hours and wash off with plain water.

To make home-made shampoo for silky hair, take one handful of dry herbs of reetha, amla, and shikakai and add it to a litre of water and allow it to soak overnight. The next day, simmer it on a low fire till the water reduces to half the quantity. Do not allow it to boil on a high flame but rather simmer on a very low fire. Let the mixture cool and then strain it with a clean cloth. Use the liquid for washing hair. The decoction can be kept in the refrigerator for 3 or 4 days.

To make amla hair oil, take a handful of dry amla. Grind coarsely and add it to 100 ml pure coconut oil. Keep it in an airtight glass bottle and keep the bottle in the sun daily for about 15 days. Then strain the oil and store for use.

Regular intake of amla juice purifies blood and fights toxins. This makes skin flawless and radiant.

Daily intake of fresh amla juice with honey serves as a great beverage and makes your skin complexion brighter and lighter. It helps to get rid of acne and pimples. Regular intake of Amla juice delays the effects of premature ageing and helps to maintain youthfulness and vitality for a long time.

Apply amla juice on your face and outer skin with cotton pad and wash off after 15 minutes with fresh water. It will help to improve your skin complexion. Close your eyes while doing so.

Amla juice boosts production of collagen cells making your skin radiant, soft, toned and youthful.

Apply amla paste on your face and wash it off after 30 minutes when it has been completely dried. It will help to treat acne and breakouts making you more beautiful and attractive. Amla is also an excellent cleanser and helps in removing dead cells/pimples.

Amla repairs damaged tissues and combats problems of dry and scaly skin. Regular application of amla juice guarantees healthy and clear skin.