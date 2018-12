Shillong: On Decembet 25, a Mahindra Bolero (ML-04C-7064) driven by Sanki Pale met with an accident at Pamtiah Mynsngat village (WJH).

As a result, the occupants of the vehicle sustained injuries and were shifted to PHC Nartiang, were the attending MO declared three of the injured victims (names not known) brought dead. Necessary formalities were observed and the matter is under enquiry.