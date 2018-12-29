‘Smith, Warner’s form in T20 leagues key to WC selection’

Melbourne: Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts on Friday said Steve Smith and David Warner’s performances in the upcoming T20 leagues around the world will play a vital role in deciding the banned duo’s selection in next year’s World Cup squad.

Both Smith and Warner will be competing in the Bangladesh Premier League followed by the Indian Premier League in the coming year and Roberts said CA will keep a close eye on their forms in the T20 events.

“We’ll obviously take their form in those tournaments into account, so that will be important to watch,” Roberts was quoted as saying by ABC Radio.

“There’s got to be consistency, fairness and justice in our selection criteria and so that’s our focus on making the road as smooth as possible,” he added.

While serving his one-year ban, Smith has participated in several T20 competitions, including in Canada and the Caribbean, in a bid to get match time.

“From what I hear around the traps, there’s no concerns with the form of Steve and Dave, so it’s just a matter of that continuing out in the middle as opposed to in the nets,” Roberts said. (PTI)