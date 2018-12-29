Shillong police pull up socks for New Year eve security

SHILLONG: Shillong police are all set to intensify security in the entire town on the night of December 31 and on January 1 on the occasion of the New Year.

East Khasi Hills SP, Davis Marak said that the District Police recently had a meeting to discuss about the security arrangements for the New Year and it was decided that patrolling, checking and nakas would be intensified to put a check on drunken driving and drunken brawls.

Apart from the night of December 31, Shillong Police would continue its checking even on January 1 since many people come out in large numbers on that day and go out for picnics.

“ On such days lot of accidents happen, so our personnel will be checking vehicles along with alcometers.

The State Government this year has not planned any celebrations to welcome the New Year

The other events which will be organised in the city on the New Year bash is the annual midnight swim at Crinoline Swimming Pool.