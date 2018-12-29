North-East Briefcase

Amit Shah to visit Tripura in Jan, address party workers

AGARTALA: BJP national president Amit Shah will visit Tripura on January 5 to check the party’s preparedness for the Lok Sabha elections scheduled next year. During the visit, Shah would address a conference of ‘Pristha Pramukhs’, considered to be the saffron party’s organisational backbone. There would be no public rally as it would be purely an organisational matter, and only ‘Pristha Pramukhs’ would participate in the conference apart from state-level leaders of the party. “Amit Shahji is scheduled to visit the state to address a ‘Pristha Pramukh sanmmelan’ at Vivekananda Ground on January 5. During the conference, he will check the organisational performance and give some must-to-do assignments to the ‘Pristha Pramukhs’ for the 2019 general elections,” the party’s chief spokesperson, Ashok Sinha, said on Friday. Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, who is also the BJP state president, held an emergent meeting at the party headquarters on Thursday night to prepare the ground for the conference. As of now, the party has engaged 700 to 1,000 ‘Pristha Pramukhs’ for each of the Assembly constituencies in order to reach out to people. Buoyed by the landslide victory in this year’s Assembly elections, the BJP has set a target to win both the Lok Sabha constituencies — West Tripura and East Tripura in the 2019 general elections. (PTI)

Ex-Tripura chief secy under Left rule named BJP CM’s advisor

AGARTALA: Former Tripura Chief Secretary under previous Left Front Government Radha Krishna Mathur would be the Advisor of Tripura’s BJP Chief Minister Biplob Kumar Deb, an official said on Friday. According to an official of the Chief Minister’s secretariat, Mathur would replace Bhai Vijay Chhibber, a retired IAS officer and ex-Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor of the Union Ministry of Shipping, Road Transport and Highways. Recently Chhibber, a Manipur-Tripura cadre 1978 batch IAS officer, quit his post and senior officials of the Tripura civil secretariat remained tight-lipped about why he stepped down. (IANS)

Suspected militant killed in Assam encounter

HAFLONG: A suspected militant was killed in an exchange of fire with police at Maibang area in Assam’s Dima Hasao district on Friday, a police officer said. A police team and members of a suspected militant group exchanged fire in the early hours of Friday. After the firing stopped, police recovered the body of a suspected militant, the officer said. The police team also recovered ammunition from the spot, the officer said, adding that search is on to apprehend the other members of the group. (PTI)

Arunachal constitutes state women commission

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh government has constituted the state women commission and appointed Radhilu Chai (Techi) as the new chairperson, officials said Friday. Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra constituted the women panel on December 26, chief secretary Satya Gopal said in an official order. Heyomai Towsik has been appointed as vice chairperson, the other members of the commission are Hoksum Ori, Raknu Konya, Likha Joya and Techi Hunmai. (PTI)

Arunachal touches record high revenue generation

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh government has created a record of total revenue generation of Rs 1,598.49 crore in 2017-18, reaching a new high in the last 30 years, a senior official said on Friday. The revenue generation had crossed the Rs 1,000 cr mark for two consecutive years since Arunachal Pradesh attained statehood in 1987, he said. The revenue generation was Rs 1,253.57 crore in 2016-17, registering an increase of Rs 326.39 crore from its previous collection that stood at Rs 927.23 crore, the official said. “There has been a visible improvement in the work culture in the last two years. The Team Arunachal mantra has ignited minds of the employees to deliver goods to the people of the state. This has resulted in multiplying the state revenue collection,” he said. The BJP government in the state is making an all out effort to reach the Rs 2,000 crore mark in 2018-19, he said. The source of revenue generation by the state government includes share of central taxes, state taxes among others. “Due to the concerted effort and hard work of the state government and its dedicated officers the revenue generation has shot up,” he added. Chief Minister Pema Khandu had said at a recent meeting, “The state has witnessed faster change, greater transparency and unprecedented development in all sectors.” (PTI)