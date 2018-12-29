Modi to launch projects for Andaman and Nicobar Islands

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch several of infrastructure projects in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Sunday. He will reach Port Blair Saturday evening and will visit the Tsunami Memorial at Car Nicobar the following day. The prime minister will lay a wreath at the memorial and light a candle at the Wall of Lost Souls, a statement from his office said. He will then inaugurate an industrial training institute at Arong and lay the foundation stone for some infrastructure projects. (PTI)