Missing boy returns to parents in GH

TURA: The four-year-old boy who was reportedly kidnapped from a wedding party at Bholarbita village of Phulbari in West Garo Hills on Thursday has been returned unharmed to his family early on Friday morning.

Julfikar Sheikh, son of Hobi Sheikh of Gomaijhora village in Assam, along with his family were attending a marriage event at Bholarbita village when he disappeared at 4 am prompting the family to approach police with a missing report.

With all angles pointing to a kidnapping, police launched large scale search operations and began vehicle checking during which the child’s parents received a call from an unidentified person informing them that the boy was ill and directed them to pick him up from a place near Paham in Tikrikilla.

They rushed to the site early in the morning and found their son near a tank at Paham unharmed but suffering from the bitter cold.

The family left straight for Goalpara where the child is recuperating from medical treatment.

Though the family has stopped short of terming it a case of abduction and deny any ransom being paid, yet, West Garo Hills police have not ruled out such a scenario and the involvement of someone known to the victim’s family. Garo Hills police have already began their investigation.