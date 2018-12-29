CM holds meeting to discuss issues for hosting of ABDK Sobha at Tura

TURA: The Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma held a meeting today at Circuit House, Tura in order to discuss measures and issues with regard to the preparedness and hosting of the Garo Baptist Convention in February 2019 at Dikki Bandi Stadium, Tura. Advisor to the Chief Minister and MLA North Tura, Thomas A Sangma, Deputy Commissioner Incharge, West Garo Hills, A M Sangma, Chairman, Tura Municipal Board, J D Sangma, Chief Executive Officer, Tura Municipal Board, Sabrella B Marak, Superintendent of Police, West Garo Hills, Dr. M G R Kumar, Heads of line departments, General Secretary, ABDK, Reverend Janang R Sangma and Members of Garo Baptist Convention attended the meeting.

The Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma presented a brief overview with regard to the preparedness for the convention which will be held from 6th to 10th February, 2019. He mentioned few prominent key issues including roads and connectivity, parking and traffic arrangements, entry and exit points, electricity connections, water supply, security arrangements and beautification of the town among others. Further, he also informed that a Special Package of 320 Crore has been sanctioned by the Government of India through Central Road Fund (CRF) for the welfare of the people of the region which normally sanctions 70 crores only for the state of Meghalaya.

During the meeting, Reverend F D Sangma, Pastor, Hawakhana Baptist Church and President Krima IV shared his insights about the ongoing preparation done by the Church and community members of the town area.

While discussing, Additional Chief Engineer, West Garo Hills Gromyko K Marak highlighted various road projects being taken up and repair works with widening of the road to minimize traffic congestion especially in town areas. He reiterated that various roads are being planned at the outskirts of the town to ease traffic congestion namely roads from Aggilangre via Mission compound and Don Bosco School, Jail road to Daren Bibra, Eden Bari to Asibra, etc.

Further, Parking Arrangement Committee has identified various locations for parking in and around the town, namely, Balonggre Playground, Gambagre Playground, Danakgre Playground, New Tura Playground, New Tura Secondary School for parking of heavy vehicles while Commissioners of Division Office Compound and SMELC Building Complex for parking of VIP vehicles. Parking of Light Motor Vehicles has been identified at Urban Office Complex, Dakopgre, Office of Chief Executive Engineer, Water Resources, Dakopgre, Burny Hills Playground, Tura Government College Playground, Teteng Aja, Sohra Complex area, Sierra Motors, Green Haven, SSB land at Walbakgre and personal land at Gambagre and Niksengittim while parking for two wheelers will be at ITI Campus and Najing Bajar. It may be mentioned that shuttle services will be provide to the people from the parking area to the convention site.

With regard to water supply for the convention, Executive Engineer, PHE, West Garo Hills, S D Sangma informed that water will be supplied to the designated locations by water tanker while B N Sangma, SE, West Garo Hills, Distribution Circle informed that necessary arrangements are being done to supply uninterrupted electricity during the convention with backup power supply.

The chief Minister in his concluding remark had urged everyone concerned to do what is best and not to compromise on the quality especially in matters of roads, etc. Further, with regard to the entry and exit points he suggested to prepare the road map and share it with others including social media so as to make the people aware of using the designated roads for attending the convention.