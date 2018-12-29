Bumrah’s performance puts India on top despite 2nd innings setback

Melbourne: Pacer Jasprit Bumrah had Australia’s batsmen tied up in knots with his immaculate line and length, giving India the decisive advantage that withstood a second innings batting collapse in the third cricket Test here on Friday.

Called a “genius” on air by Australia’s former captain Michael Clarke, Bumrah’s career-best figures of 6/33 in 15.5 overs also made him the first bowler from the subcontinent to take a five-for or more in South Africa, England and Australia in the same year.

At the end of day three, India, after bowling out Australia for 151 in response to their first innings total of 443/7 declared, took a 346-run lead. The visitors were struggling at 54/5 in 27 overs in their second essay but had the upper-hand.

Debutant Mayank Agarwal (28 batting), who scored an impressive 76 in the first innings, and Rishabh Pant (6) were at the crease after 15 wickets fell in all on an exciting day. In their second innings, India were jolted by Pat Cummins (4-10), who took four wickets for two runs in the space of 19 balls, including Virat Kohli (0) and Ajinkya Rahane (0) caught off successive balls. Rohit Sharma (5) prevented his hat-trick, but fell before end of play.

This was after Bumrah’s outstanding effort handed India a 292-run lead. Bumrah returned second-best figures for an Indian bowler in Australia after Kapil Dev’s 8-106 at Adelaide in 1985. But he surpassed B Chandresekhar’s twin hauls of 6-52 in each innings at this ground in 1977.

Post tea, Australia’s innings lasted for only four overs as Bumrah quickly cleaned up the worrisome tail. First he got rid of Tim Paine (22) caught behind, and then trapped Nathan Lyon (0) lbw. Three balls later, he bowled Josh Hazlewood (0) as India took a hefty lead. Kohli though decided not to enforce the follow-on and the Indian mini-collapse followed thereafter.

Cummins bounced out Hanuma Vihari (13) for the second time in this Test, while Cheteshwar Pujara (0) was caught at short square leg for a duck following his hundred in the first innings. India were reduced to 32-4 with a double break against Kohli and Rahane.

Rohit Sharma was caught at slip off Josh Hazlewood (1-13) as India finished five-down but still in control of the game. (PTI)