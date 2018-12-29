Assam govt to provide pattas to landless families: CM

Dibrugarh: Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday said the Assam government is committed to provide pattas (deeds) to all landless families in the state in a time bound manner. He expressed regret that the previous governments had ignored their right over land.

The Assam government in November announced the programme to provide pattas to landless families and Sonowal had said that it is a matter of pain that large number of people living in the state for decades do not have ownership over their land.

“The government has already initiated steps to provide pattas to all local landless families. Around 11,500 pattas have been distributed across the state.

“This effort will continue and all genuine landless families will be provided pattas. It will ensure a life of dignity for all genuine landless families,” he said at a review meeting here.

Sonowal directed the circle officers of Dibrugarh district to identify eligible families and spot land in their respective circles for providing pattas. (PTI)