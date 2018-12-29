Assam documentary on garbage wins award in international short film fest

TINSUKIA: Finding Beauty in Garbage, a documentary film based on the garbage of Dibrugarh town in Assam, has received the Best Short documentary film award in Asia South East International Short Film Festival at Phnom Penh in Cambodia, its producer said on Friday.

The film festival was held at Phnom Penh recently.

The Film which is based on the garbage of Dibrugarh town in upper Assam has also been selected for special screening for this year’s Short and Sweet Film festival Utah, USA, Ooty Film Festival and Bengal International Film festival, said Satyamam Dutta, the producer of the film.

The seven-minute film was produced, directed and scripted by Dutta who is an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer presently posted in Dibrugarh.

Speaking about his documentary, Dutta told PTI that the burning problem of garbage disposal has been projected by him with a satirical approach prompting viewers to think and realise how the disposal of garbage affects their life.

He said the film has shown how the inhabitants of the city have become so accustomed and immune to the garbage and dirt around that they no longer want to fight with it but want to cohabit with them.

“They have rather started to find beauty of the city in garbage. The film shows how people become desperate that they think that the lost glory and dignity of the city can be recovered only through these garbage”, Dutta said.

The first part of the film shows a panoramic view of the entire city of Dibrugarh in a beautiful way, in the subsequent scenes the dumped garbage on the main streets of the city has been shown, he said.

In another scene of the film, the camera pans the frontage of the office of district Deputy Commissioner where there is garbage littered all over.

Stating he has not done any course in film making, the bureaucrat hailing from neighbouring Dhemaji said he filmed the entire movie with his DSLR camera and help of a drone.

It took him about 18 months to complete the short film, he said, adding that the film has subtitles along with English commentary.

On being asked what inspired him to make the film, Dutta said he was very surprised and troubled by the city’s filth that turns all the streets into huge garbage dumps.

The film is slated to be released on January 1 next through video sharing website YouTube and other social media platforms, Dutta added. (PTI)