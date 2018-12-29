Anti-social activities prohibited at Tura Govt College field

TURA: Residents of Teteng A’ja, Jerusalem and Tetengkol localities in Tura have jointly passed a resolution prohibiting any form of revellery at night in their area, including the Tura Government College field, in the wake of anti-social activities being perpetrated by young boys and girls who are taking advantage of the Christmas celebrations and creating nuisance in the area.

During this Christmas, dozens of youth from different areas of Tura came down in vehicles and parked all across the field for a night of wild celebrations with blaring music and open drinking well into the early morning hours.

“Residents we’re unable to sleep at night because of the extreme noise and even in the morning some of the youth were still celebrating. The entire field was strewn with empty liquor bottles, plastic water bottles, cigarette packets and other garbage,” said the Nokma of the area.

A cleaning drive undertaken a day after Christmas by the locals led to the collection of heaps of garbage most of which comprised of empty liquor bottles.

Fed up with this annual nuisance during the festive season, residents held a public meeting on Wednesday in which they decided to issue a blanket ban against any form of merry-making in the college field and the adjoining areas during the night hours for the upcoming New Year celebrations.

The residents of these localities have also set up groups of volunteers to ensure no one breaks the rules put in place and anyone found doing so will be penalised under different rules as well as a five thousand rupees fine.

To further check violators, elders of the locality will also be accompanying the volunteers during the night patrolling on New Year’s night.