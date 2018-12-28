Train 18 to start service in January

NEW DELHI: Train 18, India’s fastest train, will begin operations in January 2019 at a curtailed speed of 130 kmph, sources said Thursday.

Train 18, which is set to replace the Shatabdi series, has the potential to run between 160 kmph to 200 kmph. At trials, it breached the 180-kmph mark.

“Train 18 is likely to run in January after the report of the Chief Commissioner Railway Safety (CCRS) is approved by the board. The report has suggested several conditions which need to be met before we can run the train at 130 kmph,” the source said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the train.

The CCRS has given the go-ahead to run the train at a maximum speed of 160 kmph but 20 conditions have been imposed. (PTI)