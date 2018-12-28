PN Syiem to join NPP on Jan 5

SHILLONG: PN Syiem, who quit the People’s Democratic Front (PDF) last Sunday, will officially join the National People’s Party on January 5.

However, Syiem is silent on his plans and on Wednesday, he had said many parties had approached him but he was yet to decide which one to join.

The founder member of the PDF resigned alleging that he was sidelined by party functionaries. But PDF leaders have refuted the allegations.

He is set to join the NPP at a big gathering in Mawsynram on January 5.

The PDF’s central working committee will meet in the first week of January to discuss and decide whether the resignation should be accepted.