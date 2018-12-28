Pala asks Centre to legalise rat-hole mining in state

NEW DELHI/ SHILLONG: Coal baron and Congress MP Vincent H Pala has urged the Centre to regularise rat-hole mining to avoid accidents such as the Ksan mine tragedy.

The senior Congress leader, who was speaking on the floor of the Lok Sabha on Thursday, said many people were indulging in illegal rat-hole mining “in the hope of it being regularised soon as was promised by the BJP in its manifesto”.

When asked whether Pala’s demand was justified, local environmentalist Toki Blah said, “What do you mean by regularization? It does not make sense.”

It should not make sense as rat-hole mining is the crudest form of mining that is practised in an unorganised way without proper safety measures. The miners who crawl into the rat holes are usually without safety equipment.

The BJP in its poll manifesto had said it would solve the mining issue within 180 days if it was voted to power. It, however, did not mention about regularising rat-hole mining.

Stating that this form of mining is unscientific and causes environmental hazards, besides killing the river system, Blah said no one is against coal mining but proper technology should be used for doing so.

“Bring in some new and improved technological system that will protect the environment, lives and provide safety,” he added.

When asked if the Congress shared Pala’s views on rat-hole mining, Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee chief Celestine Lyngdoh said, “I am not an expert. The government should sit and plan out what is the best solution.”

Earlier in the day, NPP state president WR Kharlukhi, while asking AICC chief Rahul Gandhi not to play politics over coal mining in Jaintia Hills, said “it is the bread and butter” of many people. He reiterated that the government was trying its best to rescue the 15 trapped miners.

Kharlukhi pointed out that even former chief ministers like BB Lyngdoh and PA Sangma had tried to regulate coal mining in Meghalaya but rat-hole mining continued and “it has been taking place in Jaintia Hills for ages”.

“I urge the government to regularise rat-hole mining as promised to avoid such accidents in future,” Pala said in the House on Thursday.

On the sluggish rescue operation, Pala said though the rescue officers have done their best they have been unable to rescue any miner because at least 10 pumps of 100 HP each is required to pump out the water seeping into the mine.

“The rescue team has only two pumps of 25 HP at its disposal. The state as well as the central government has failed to provide 10 high power pumps and other equipment in order to fast-track the process of sucking water out of the mine,” he alleged.

The Shillong MP informed the House that there was no accurate number of miners who are trapped because those who managed to come out have fled due to fear of arrest.

The locals are also unwilling to help because of police action and they should not be arrested, which will affect the ongoing rescue work, he added.

Pala first gave a notice in the form of adjournment motion, which was not allowed.

But the Shillong MP was asked to speak on the critical issue which was noted at the instance of the Speaker.