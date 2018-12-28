Nidamon knows it all, he should not be given bail: Agnes & Amita

SHILLONG: Social activists Agnes Kharshiing and Amita Sangma said on Thursday Nidamon Chullet should be asked to give out more details of the people involved in the November 8 attack and illegal coal mining.

Speaking to The Shillong Times, Kharshiing said, “We want justice and such things to stop otherwise people will continue to rely on bail. We want justice as per law and hope more details will come out.”

Commenting on the anticipated move of the surrendered person for securing bail, the CSWO president said due procedure of law has to be followed. “How can they get bail?”

She said Chullet should tell the police what transpired on the day of the attack as she maintained that “he was very much present at the time of the attack”.

“Let him tell what happened that day. Being a politician he should start telling the truth what happened in front of him otherwise he is not fit to be a politician,” Kharshiing said.

She pinned her hopes on the High Court of Meghalaya as the chief justice is monitoring the matter and said the matter has to go as per law and not as politicians decide.

“Let him start telling the truth and what link he has with Hamlen (Hamlen Rymbai of Wapungskur village who was arrested in November) and the lady (Tourist Siangshai who was detained but later released due to lack of evidence). This is a bigger conspiracy,” she said while referring to other people who were in constant connection with Kynsai War who is also involved in mining activities.

Meanwhile, Sangma said law should not go soft on Chullet because he surrendered and demanded he should be booked under attempt to murder case. “We were left for dead and if not for God’s miracle, we would not be alive today,” she added.

Furious at their attempt to kill them, she said wealth should not dictate terms and law should not let him off easily.

She asserted that the MLAs and ministers should not help him.

“I am not happy that he surrendered but efforts should be made to arrest many others who were involved in the attack. There are many others who are at large,” she said.

Reiterating the demand for CBI inquiry, she said the government’s denial of any nexus with coal mafia will come to the fore.

“We want CBI probe and we don’t trust the independent inquiry. There is rampant illegal mining but can they stop? They say there is no fresh coal mining, let them bring experts to check,” Sangma said.

She has demanded the transfer of the SP of East Jaintia hills and said, “We were beaten this badly and what has been done? I don’t trust the police.”

She alleged that coal-laden trucks ply without challan from Lumshnong in East Jaintia Hills till Silchar in Assam in which the drivers were told to hide in the forests during the day time and asked to ply only at night.

Sangma also said a lady shopkeeper was also there amongst crowd who watched them while they were attacked and maintained that she knows everything.

She informed the DSP about the lady shopkeeper but bemoaned that no attempts were made to arrest her.