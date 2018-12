NEW DELHI: Vincent Pala made a faux pas in the Lok Sabha on Thursday when he cited Mizoram instead of Meghalaya while moving an adjournment notice on the miners trapped in East Jaintia Hills.

In his notice for adjournment submitted to the Speaker, the Shillong MP said there was a need to rescue the miners trapped in Mizoram, whereas the 15 miners are trapped in Meghalaya. (PTI)