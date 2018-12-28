KSA to meet Rajnath on languages recognition

SHILLONG: A delegation of the Khasi Authors Society (KAS) will visit New Delhi on January 3 or 4 to meet Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to press for early inclusion of the Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

Informing this, KAS president Dr DRL Nonglait also said the Meghalaya government has sent its proposal for inclusion of the languages in the Eighth Schedule to the Union government.

Nonglait, who has been pursuing the issue, said that the proposal was sent by the state government to the Ministry of Home Affairs a few weeks ago along with the resolution passed by the Assembly and copy of the Meghalaya State Language Act, 2005.

The Meghalaya Assembly in November had unanimously passed a fresh resolution to urge the Centre to include Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule.

The fresh resolution replaced the earlier resolution which was passed by the State Assembly on September 27.

Nonglait also said that the Society is also in close touch with the ministry.

The delegation would also meet the MPs from Meghalaya. Besides, it is also in close touch with some NGOs of Mizoram and Bihar, who too are making similar demands for inclusion of their languages in the Eighth Schedule.

He also said that there will be a budget session of Parliament before next year’s general elections and they would press upon the Centre to bring the bill for inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages during the session.