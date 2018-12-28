First mishap on Bogibeel Bridge claims 7-year-old boy

GUWAHATI: A minor boy was killed after being knocked down by a car on Bogibeel Bridge on Thursday. The seven-year-old minor child, identified as John Paame of Sitalbari, came to see the bridge with his parents. Suddenly, a car came and hit the minor.

The child was immediately rushed to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) where the doctors declared him brought dead.

The incident has gone viral in social media.

According to sources, the boy is crossing to the other side of the bridge running suddenly a car come and knocked him down.

This was the first accident on the bridge after the inauguration by the Prime minister Narendra Modi on December 25.

On the second day after the inauguration two private cars collided on the appreoach road to the bridge but luckily no one was injured in the accident.

Bogibeel Bridge has become a tourists destination with large number of people from different districts of Assam flocking the bridge to enjoy a ride on it after its opening.