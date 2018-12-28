EMFA insists on special protection law for scribes

GUWAHATI: Electronic Media Forum Assam (EMFA), while condemning the

outrageous behavior of Lok Sabha member from Assam, Badruddin Ajmal to attending

reporters in a media briefing at Mankachar locality of western Assam on December 26 , insists on formulating a special protection law for scribes on duty across the country.

A number of news channel reporters were abused by the AIUDF chief, who

even threatened some of them. Ajmal reacted to a question raised by a

reporter about his next course of political move, which ended up

throwing the microphones in front of him with using abusive languages

targeting the reporter.

EMFA questioned that if a Lok Sabha member behaves in such ways, what

is being left in the world’s largest democracy. Ajmal could have

avoided the question if it was too harsh for him. But his aggressive

behavior in a formal press conference only reflected his state of

mind, which is unacceptable in a civilized society, it added.

A number of FIRs have already been lodged against the law maker in

different police stations across Assam and EMFA urges the chief

minister Sarbananda Sonowal, also in charge of State home portfolio,

to initiate for bringing the process to the logical end at the

earliest.