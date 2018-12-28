East Jaintia Hills to hold Lukha Festival in Feb 15, 16

SHILLONG: Sonapyrdi Tourism & Economic Development Society (STEDS) Sonapyrdi, East Jaintia Hills will organise a two-day Festival known as Lukha Festival on February 15 and 16 in 2019 at Lukha river.

President of Sonapyrdi Tourism & Economic Development Society (STEDS), Daiapherbha Lamare told The Shillong Times that the initiative was meant to protect the River Lukha as well as generate employment opportunities to local people.

It may be mentioned that Lukha river has been in the news for mysteriously turning blue as it flows downstream which has led to the death of many fishes. The river changed its colour for the first time in January 2007.

However, Lamare informed that the river stopped turning blue since 2017.

In a press statement issued here, he said the river was one of the biggest in Meghalaya and the Society organised the festival with the main objectives to promote tourism in the area and make it one of the tourist destinations in Meghalaya in general and in East Jaintia Hills in particular.

“The place has great potential for the promotion of tourism similar to Shnongpdeng and Darang. The river has some nice beaches for setting up camps. Alongside the river is the Narpuh wildlife sanctuary which is still rich in flora and Fauna. The society believes that the place will attract wildlife enthusiasts,” he said.

Lamare said the Narpuh Wildlife Sanctuary was also home to the endangered Hoolock Gibbons which is locally known as Hulu and also home to 350 bird species. The area serves as a corridor to four states Assam, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

The Lukha Festival will be the first ever Festival to be held in East Jaintia Hills and will showcase of to attract locals and outsiders.

The main attraction of the festival would include events such as first Miss Narpuh, Boat Racing Competition, Swimming Competition, Diving Competition, Beach Futsal Competition,Fashion Show, DJ Night, trekking,Camping sites, Food stalls and others.