Crime Update

Unidentified body

Alpheus K Lyngdoh, Manager / In-charge, Security, MTC Office, Jail Road, Shillong lodged an FIR that on December 25, a body of an unidentified male person (40 yrs) was found lying inside a MTC bus (ML-03-161). Cadaver was sent to CH Shillong for PM examination.

Accidents

On December 23 around 12.30 am, a Mahindra pick-up (AS-18C-8994) driven by Rosidul Alam fatally knocked down Pilling M Sangma (22) on NH-62 at Wa’geasi village under Kharkutta PS (NGH). Necessary formalities were observed and the cadaver was handed over to the relatives. A criminal case have been registered in this connection.

On December 9 around 9 am, a Mahindra pick-up (ML-08C-5141) driven by Dipwang A Sangma capsized on the road at Kimdegonggre village (SGH). As a result, one minor girl namely, Niktaion Kusi R Marak (14) died on the spot. Necessary formalities were observed and the matter is under enquiry.

Man electrocuted

It was reported that on December 22 around 2.30 pm, Hav. Saatson K Sangma of 6th MLP Battalion climbed up the High Tension electric pole at Jira under Krishnai PS, Assam and touched the 11KV power line. As a result, he suffered electric shock and was shifted to PHC Resubelpara (NGH) where the attending MO declared him brought dead.

Body found hanging from tree

Mohiram Hajong lodged an FIR that on December 21 around 11.45 am, body of his brother namely, Somendra Hajong (45) was found hanging from a tree in his betel nut grove at Marahalipara village (SWGH).