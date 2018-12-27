‘Unlike Get Out, Us is not about race’

Filmmaker-writer Jordan Peele has said that his next directorial, Us is not along the lines of his debut Get Out, which was a commentary on racism set in the horror genre.

Peele, who became the first African-American writer to win the Best Original Screenplay Oscar for his work on Get Out, said the new film revolves around the ‘undeniable truth’ that people are their own ‘worst enemies’.

The first trailer of the movie, starring Lupita Nyong’o and her Black Panther co-star Winston Duke in the lead, dropped Tuesday.

The film centres on a family who is haunted by doppelganger versions of themselves. (PTI)