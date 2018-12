SHILLONG: Residents of Soksan village in North Garo Hills on December 24 detained three coal laden trucks having Assam registration for transporting coal without valid documents.

These trucks (AS-19C-5259, AS-19C-6179 & AS-19C-0575) driven by Mahanta Sutradhar, Raj Kumar Chauhan and Komol Rai respectively.

The drivers were later handed over to Mendipathar Police for necessary action.